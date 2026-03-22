Dave Sahadi Explains His Decision To Leave WWE

Former WWE production crew member and Creative Director Dave Sahadi appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his departure from WWE and other topics.

Sahadi said, “It came to an end because the company had gotten so big and become very corporate. When it became corporate, it became sterile. And we also lost the competition in WCW, and it became kind of like – when you lose your number-one competitor, or any competitor, you kind of tend to rest on your laurels. Iron sharpens iron, but we had no iron anymore.”

On Kevin Dunn waiting to tell Vince McMahon about his exit just days before it happened:

“I think Kevin Dunn spun it in a way to make Kevin look good. It makes Kevin look bad if one of the top guys is leaving under Kevin’s watch.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)