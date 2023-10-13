Davey Boy Smith Jr. Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed some frightening news in an Instagram post, revealing that the former WWE star needed emergency surgery.

Smith previously worked for WWE from 2006 to 2011, where he was a two-time tag team champion with Tyson Kidd. He re-signed with WWE in 2021, but only worked one dark match and never appeared on TV again before being released.

Smith revealed on Instagram that he had to have his appendix and colon removed.

He wrote the following:

“I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery 🏥 👨‍⚕️ ❤️‍🩹 late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well. 😬I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure 😷🤕🤒.

Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I’m glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I’m sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well😔. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I’m back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I’m in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain 😷😫🤒I’ll keep everyone posted with updates.

Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also.

-Harry”