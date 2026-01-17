David Otunga Calls For Revival Of WWE Tough Enough

Former WWE star and attorney David Otunga has weighed in on the possibility of WWE Tough Enough making a comeback, arguing that the concept still has value—but only if WWE returns to what made it work in the first place.

Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, Otunga pointed to the original Tough Enough format, specifically referencing the season won by Maven, as the blueprint WWE should follow.

“I think they can always bring it back. I think they should try to go back to the roots and revamp it. Go back to how it began, like Maven’s season… go back and do something like that and really invest in them.

Otunga emphasized that the biggest flaw with later Tough Enough seasons wasn’t the concept—it was WWE’s lack of long-term commitment to the winners. He questioned whether the company ever truly intended to turn the finalists into major stars. “What are they going to do with the winner? Are they really going to then sign them, put them in the Performance Center and build them to be a star?”

According to Otunga, Tough Enough only works if it functions as a genuine pipeline to WWE stardom, not just a short-term reality TV project. “If you’re just doing it for a show, have some people on here, send them out the door—I don’t think it works.”

Otunga’s comments echo a long-standing criticism from fans: that Tough Enough produced compelling television but often failed to deliver lasting careers. His vision suggests a version of the show that feeds directly into WWE’s developmental system, with a clear roadmap from reality competition to main-roster success.

With WWE reportedly refocusing its recruitment strategy toward indie talent and defined development paths, Otunga’s proposal may resonate more now than ever—if the company is willing to back it with real opportunity, not just ratings.