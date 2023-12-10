David Penzer Parts Ways With IMPACT Wrestling

David Penzer has wrapped up business with IMPACT Wrestling.

Saturday night marked the end of IMPACT Wrestling before the company rebrands back to TNA Wrestling, and with the closing of that chapter comes the end of Penzer’s run with the promotion as well.

At the IMPACT Final Resolution 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, Scott D’Amore brought David Penzer out and announced that the legendary ring announcer was finishing up with the company.

D’Amore thanked Penzer for his years of dedication to the brand and presented him with a special award.

After the show, Penzer took to social media and acknowledged the big send-off he received at the PPV show this weekend.

“Wasn’t expecting that send off,” Penzer wrote. “Lots of things swirling in my mind. Thanks for all the great comments.”

Penzer closed by noting that he will release a full statement addressing the end of his IMPACT Wrestling run in a couple of days.

“I’ll take a few days and make a statement on here,” he wrote.

Scott D'Amore announces that tonight is David Penzer's final night with the company. He brought Penzer into the ring to thank him, share a few stories, and present him with an award for his years of dedication to pro wrestling.#FinalResolution — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) December 10, 2023

Penzer isn't retiring, wishes everyone the best, thanks everyone for the last 3yrs with Impact. — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) December 10, 2023