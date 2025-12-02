DDP Predicts Chris Jericho Will Appear At The 2026 Royal Rumble

The future of pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho in the industry has become a topic of significant debate and speculation in recent months. It was reported late last week that WWE is very interested in Jericho, whose contract with AEW expires at the end of the year.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics and expressed such confidence in Jericho’s return to WWE that he would be willing to bet six figures on it. DDP also mentioned that he believes Jericho will make an appearance at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

DDP said, “I will bet my — I’d bet $100,000 that he will show up at the Rumble, you know? Just — I’m just throwing it out there, along with everybody else. And the place, the roof will blow off if Chris Jericho shows up at the Rumble.”

On how he would book it:

“And if I was booking it, it would be number, like, 10. And he stays to the end. Like, I remember when he first came back with us, he was in like number two, or number one or number two or number three, and he went all the way to the end.”

