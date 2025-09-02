Deonna Purrazzo And Steve Maclin Set To Launch A Podcast Together

Pro wrestling veterans and real-life couple Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin announced on Instagram that they will launch their “Boots to Boots” podcast together on Friday, September 15th.

The post reads, “We’ve been keeping a little secret… we’re starting a podcast! Boots to Boots is all about life’s transitions & identity crises — from combat boots to wrestling boots, and everything in between. First episode drops Sept 15- stay tuned! #podcasts #veteran #prowrestling #tnawrestling #aew #bootstoboots #identity #mentalhealth #identitycrisis”