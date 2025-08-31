Deonna Purrazzo Explains How AEW’s Women’s Roster View Each Other

AEW/ROH star Deonna Purrazzo spoke with The Velvet Ropes about various topics.

She emphasized that the women’s roster in AEW supports one another rather than competing for spots.

Purrazzo said, “As a woman, I don’t see other women as my competition. I love to be around other women who support each other and want to grow our industry and our division together. I feel like, especially when I first started in AEW, that was kind of the vibe. It was like, ‘Okay, we’re just on this upward trajectory, and we need to keep pushing and pushing to tell better stories, and pushing to get more time, and telling them we want to work. Let us do everything.’”

She continued, “We have seen that over the last two years that I’ve been there, pay off. We’ve seen Toni Storm and Mariah may culminate in this like bloody catastrophe nightmare of a match. People online were arguing that it deserved to be the main event. That’s a division I want to be a part. I want to be part of a group of women who are pushing the envelope and saying, ‘We deserve more.’ Then you have Mercedes Mone, who’s killing it right now, and, I mean, she’s just always been a phenomenal wrestler, but is on a completely new level right now, and again, pushing for those boundaries to be broken.”

Purrazzo added, “So I just hope that while I’m here, I can see women be the first main event. I can see, maybe, tag titles be introduced, and women just getting more opportunities on our television show every week.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)