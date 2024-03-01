Deonna Purrazzo On Her Feud With Toni Storm Being Planned As Soon As She Joined AEW

Current AEW star and former multi-time TNA Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how the feud with Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm was planned as soon as she joined the company because of the history and relationship they have with each other.

Purrazzo said, “The minute I came in, this was the idea, ‘You and Toni are going to do something.’ The people that pitched that idea and were maybe writing some of the stuff for us, didn’t even know that, ‘Hey, we have these matching tattoos, we should do something with this.’ It’s been really fun for Toni and I to drop little bits of our relationship outside of work. She’s not a big social media presence, so a lot of our friendship in the past was between us and offline. It’s been really fun and interesting to see the reaction, ‘Oh wow, we knew they were in STARDOM together, but we didn’t know to what extent they were friends.’ The tattoo was the cherry on top to all of it. We have this tangible evidence to prove our friendship. Let’s use that.”

She also talked about how she can’t help but laugh during her promo segments and interaction with Storm.

“I think it’s okay for me to laugh because it is ludicrous. It is delusional. She’s crazy. This version of Toni Storm isn’t who I’m friends with. Although it is hard to not crack up, I think it’s warranted in this situations where I’m like, ‘Who are you? What are you saying? Who talks like this? Not my friend.’ It makes it easier to get away with my little chuckles.”

You can check out Purrazzo’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)