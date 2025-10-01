Details On WWE’s Contract Offer To Jazmyn Nyx And Why It Wasn’t Higher

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, Jazmyn Nyx has recently left WWE after turning down a new contract offer that she felt was insufficient for her financial needs.

Fightful Select later reported that while WWE wanted to retain Nyx, they were unwilling to negotiate a better offer, which was the same as her previous contract of approximately $75,000 a year.

This decision was surprising given that Nyx had recently been a prominent performer on NXT as part of the Fatal Influence.

There is currently no explanation for why WWE did not make a stronger effort to keep her.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned in the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A that WWE sources indicated Nyx’s new contract would start at the initial offer of around $75,000 a year, with the potential to increase in the future.

Sapp also noted that WWE is negotiating differently now than in the past, allowing talents to leave and be replaced, particularly those who are not at the top levels of the promotion.

Furthermore, he reported that if Nyx had been called up to the main roster during her new contract period, her salary would have increased four to five times the initial offer.