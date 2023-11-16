Disney Releases New “Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Trailer With Adam Copeland

A new trailer has been released for Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, starring Adam Copeland. It is based on Rick Riordan’s novel series of the same name.

In a recurring guest star role, the AEW star will play Ares, the god of war. He has previously appeared in shows such as “Vikings,” “Haven,” and “The Flash,” as well as films such as “Money Plane” and “Interrogation.”

Despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed, Copeland’s character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant.” He enjoys conflict and acts as a chaos agent wherever he goes.”

Percy Jackson is played by Walker Scobell. The series also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

The series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television. The first season will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on December 20, 2023.

According to the premise, “12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt.”

You can check out the trailer below: