Dominik Mysterio Fires Back At CM Punk With UFC Jab

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has responded to a recent jab from CM Punk, and he didn’t hold back.

During an appearance on The TWC Show, Mysterio addressed Punk’s remark about the believability of certain WWE storylines. Punk, while promoting the Unreal docuseries, reportedly said:

He said, “Nothing exposes the business more than trying to convince people that Dom and Rhea were in an actual relationship.”

When asked for his reaction, Mysterio delivered a stinging comeback, referencing Punk’s short-lived UFC run. “Actually, nothing exposed the business more than trying to go to UFC and then getting your ass kicked and then coming back to wrestling.”

The bold response earned praise from the show’s hosts, who noted Dom’s quick wit and willingness to go after one of wrestling’s most respected talkers.

Mysterio also recalled his reaction to the chaos at SummerSlam, when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a victorious CM Punk. He revealed that Rollins is one of his “Padrinos” (godfathers) in the Lucha Libre tradition, as they debuted together. “I was so excited when I heard his music… He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming. I was just happy. Other than night two at SummerSlam, that was my favorite moment of the weekend.”

Mysterio is fresh off a successful title defense against AJ Styles at SummerSlam and continues to be a major player on Monday Night Raw as a member of The Judgment Day. Fans can catch the full interview on The TWC Show podcast below.