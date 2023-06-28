Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Was Supposed To Go To NXT, Talks WrestleMania Week

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar from The Judgment Day spoke about how he was originally supposed to go to NXT after his match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins, as well as his special night during WrestleMania Weekend being part of his father, Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he was originally supposed to go to NXT after the Seth Rollins match at WWE SummerSlam 2020: “When I was offered this opportunity against Seth (Rollins at SummerSlam 2020), I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t gonna be another opportunity like this… and my dad told me, he was like, ‘This is completely up to you. If you wanna do it,’ he goes, ‘I can’t make your decision for you’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ma do it.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if this thing is gonna happen again or I’m gonna get the shot’ so I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it’ and he was like, ‘Alright, you think you’re ready?’ I was like, ‘We’ll see’ (he laughed). Afterwards too, I was supposed to go down to NXT and do the whole developmental thing and how the process is actually supposed to go. But, it just never happened so, and I never asked or complained.”

On the special night he had being part of his father Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania Weekend: “It was a special night, you know? (Dominik said about his father’s WWE Hall of Fame induction) Not many people get to say that they get inducted into the Hall of Fame and have a match the very next day. So it was cool to be able to be a part of something to also continue the storyline through the Hall of Fame because I don’t know if that’s ever been done before like that to where we continue the storyline through the Hall of Fame and it was just surreal to be able to get up in the beginning of his speech and just hear that reaction from that crowd. Almost like they couldn’t believe it. I know a lot of the wrestlers there as well didn’t know what was going on so that was like their genuine reaction so it was really cool to see.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.