Dominik Mysterio Shares What He Sees In His Future With WWE

WWE star and member of Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, spoke with Paper Mag about various topics, including his desire to enhance the legacy of the Mysterio name.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I think there’s definitely ways to elevate the Mysterio name. Even though wrestling is my main focus, there’s a lot of opportunities that can present themselves, like TV shows, sitcoms and movies. Wearing a mask affected my dad’s ability to do certain things. I don’t hide my face, so I can show it freely. My dad’s ugly mug never made it onto a movie. I’m actually decently looking, so I think we can make something work.”

On what he sees in his future:

“I mean, look what I’ve done now in five years, so imagine the next five. I would definitely say winning the Royal Rumble and being WWE Champion. Or being a multiple-time world champion, because what’s the point of being here if you don’t want to be a world champion? At the end of the day, my goal is to get that Mysterio name to places it’s never been before. If that means doing things the ‘dirty’ way, then so be it.”

On if he sees himself wrestling into his 50s like Rey:

“I don’t know. Not if I keep taking these chair shots. [Laughs]. I still like to think I’m young. My body feels good, so who knows? As long as my body holds up, I’m gonna keep doing it until the wheels fall off.”