Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo Set For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Following a wild main event at Triplemanía XXXIII this past Saturday, WWE has confirmed that Dominik Mysterio will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo in a one-on-one rematch for the AAA Mega Championship.

The title bout is set for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on Friday, September 12 in Las Vegas.

The announcement comes after Mysterio laid down the challenge to Vikingo in the aftermath of their chaotic four-way championship clash at Triplemanía XXXIII on August 16. Vikingo successfully retained his title against Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in the main event, but the finish left “Dirty Dom” unsatisfied. Wasting no time, Mysterio demanded a singles rematch with the AAA champion.

The cross-promotional spectacular will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans in the United States can stream the event live on Peacock, while international viewers can watch on the WWE Network.

This championship clash further cements the new working relationship between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Triplemanía XXXIII was the first in the event’s history to be held under WWE ownership of AAA, streaming live on WWE’s YouTube channel. The historic card featured stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT competing alongside AAA’s top names, a trend that will continue at Worlds Collide.