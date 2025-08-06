Dominik Mysterio Weighs In On His Match Against AJ Styles At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Intercontinental Champion and member of Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, where he discussed several topics, including his match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam on Sunday.

Mysterio said, “It was an amazing 20-year anniversary. Everyone kept asking me, like, ‘Oh, what did you do to prepare?’ I didn’t do anything. AJ had to prepare for me. You know, I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time, the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time. It was a great time.”

On his navy blue gear:

“Yeah, that was… I don’t want to say an homage, but it was a slap in the face to, you know, my deadbeat dad’s gear in 05′. It was almost like a- I’m going to do it better than you did.”

On where he ranks his victory against Styles:

“Man, for me, other than there’s been a couple of good victories for me, but like that one would probably rank at the top. I’ve beaten my deadbeat dad, but this was, was special for me, 20 years and now coming in my five year debut anniversary, so like, it was very special. Like I said, no Judgment Day, nobody, and it wasn’t a shot at the Judgment Day. Like I love my family. But it was more of like, like a shot to the haters. Cause everyone was expecting like, ‘Oh, who’s going to come out and help them, is Roxanne going to come out? Is Finn going to come out?’ Like, no, no one came out. I told him I was going to do it all on my own and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him right in the middle of that ring.”

