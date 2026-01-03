Report: WWE Holiday House Shows Drew Strong Crowds Across U.S. Markets

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE concluded 2025 with its strongest house show stretch of the year, showcasing impressive post-Christmas events across several U.S. markets. Meltzer noted that internal estimates indicated this week as a clear sign of WWE’s sustained appeal for live events, even without any television tapings or premium live events scheduled.

The run began on December 26 in Baltimore, where WWE attracted 9,155 fans, which Meltzer described as a “strong outing.”

The momentum continued on December 27, with WWE hosting two shows on the same night: one in Tampa, drawing 7,442 fans, and another in Pittsburgh, which slightly outperformed Tampa with 8,659 in attendance.

On December 28, WWE held events in Jacksonville and Rochester. Jacksonville attracted 6,040 fans, while Rochester brought in 4,183 spectators. The final night occurred on December 30, featuring shows in Detroit and Estero.

Detroit recorded an attendance of 6,683, which WWE considered “not a good crowd” for that market, while Estero saw 4,985 fans, a turnout that Meltzer described as “a very good crowd for that area.”

Meltzer concluded by emphasizing that this week highlighted the holiday season as one of the company’s most reliable periods for live attendance, even in the absence of major televised events like RAW and SmackDown.