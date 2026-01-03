Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will celebrate the show’s first anniversary on Netflix. The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In a singles match, Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day will face Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, previously announced matches include WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, known as “The Best in the World,” defending his title against Bron Breakker, also known as “The Unpredictable Badass.”

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri will defend her title against Becky Lynch, “The Man.”

Furthermore, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors (consisting of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane), will defend their titles against RHIYO, comprising “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.