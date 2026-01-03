Rusev Involved In Launch Of Nashville-Based Wrestling Academy

The Kech Pro Wrestling Academy shared a video on their Instagram featuring WWE star Rusev.

In the video, Rusev discussed his role in the wrestling school, which is set to open in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 1st. He emphasized the importance of authenticity in wrestling education and the necessity for aspiring talent to understand the industry’s demands before stepping into the spotlight.

According to the academy, its goal is to help students develop discipline, ring awareness, and long-term career sustainability.

The school will offer advanced sessions for experienced wrestlers looking to refine their skills and plans to provide structured professional wrestling training for both children and adults. The promotional material emphasizes genuine in-ring education rather than shortcuts to performance.

The academy aims to create a hands-on training environment centered around fundamentals, conditioning, and match psychology.

Rusev brings 17 years of professional wrestling experience to this project. He debuted in 2007 and has competed at the highest levels across multiple major promotions.

Throughout his career, he has won championships in both WWE and AEW, earning a reputation for a physical, hard-hitting style that resonates with global audiences. His extensive background is expected to influence the academy’s teaching approach significantly.