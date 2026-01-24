Drew McIntyre Calls CM Punk “Second-Best Champion”

Long-time rivals Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are currently the top champions in WWE. McIntyre holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Punk is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Their intense rivalry reached new heights in 2024 when Punk repeatedly interfered to prevent McIntyre from capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre’s first reign as champion ended abruptly at WrestleMania 40, lasting just over five minutes, due to a post-match attack from Punk, followed by a Money in the Bank cash-in by Damian Priest.

Throughout the year, McIntyre chased the World Heavyweight Championship but was thwarted by Punk each time.

In a conversation with SunSport, McIntyre shared his thoughts on various topics, including his belief that Punk is the second-best champion with the second-best title. He went on to assert that he will continue to be the “best in the world,” delivering a clear jab at his longtime rival.

McIntyre said, “I don’t care what’s going on over on RAW. I don’t care what’s going on in his life. Good for him; he won the second-best title. Second-best champion. Anybody who has titles, this is the number one belt [WWE Undisputed title]. I used to have it; it’s the one with all the lineage. So, anybody else who has any other title, it doesn’t mean jack compared to this. “As long as I’ve got this title, it means one thing: I’m the best in the world.”

Punk won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event in early November. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against Bron Breakker and Finn Bálor. In a separate event, McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match on the January 9th episode of WWE SmackDown, becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.