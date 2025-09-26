Drew McIntyre Lands Major Role In Upcoming “Highlander” Movie

WWE star Drew McIntyre is officially heading to Hollywood in a major way.

The two-time former WWE Champion has joined the cast of the highly anticipated “Highlander” reboot from Amazon MGM Studios, where he will star opposite Henry Cavill as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character.

McIntyre joins an all-star ensemble that also includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, and fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista. The film, a reimagining of the 1986 fantasy-action classic, will be directed by Chad Stahelski, best known for helming the John Wick franchise.

The original Highlander followed Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior who battles other immortals across centuries to claim the legendary “Prize.” The franchise spawned multiple sequels and a cult-favorite TV series, and this reboot aims to relaunch the saga for a new generation.

Production on the film was initially scheduled to begin earlier but was delayed when star Henry Cavill sustained an injury during training. Filming is now expected to start in early 2026.

For McIntyre, this marks another major step in his growing acting career. He previously appeared in the Lionsgate action film The Killer’s Game, where he worked alongside Stahelski’s acclaimed 87Eleven stunt team and co-starred with Bautista.

On the WWE side, McIntyre recently came up short in his bid for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. In a recent interview, he admitted his motivation for winning the title was to “dangle a carrot” in front of John Cena and lure him into a match during his ongoing retirement tour — a potential showdown fans are still hoping to see.