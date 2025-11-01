Drew McIntyre On What “Finishing The Story” Means To Him Now

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre discussed various topics with Edinburgh News, including what finishing the story means to him.

McIntyre said, “I think finishing the story at this point is very different from last time. I finished the story first, and Cody followed in my footsteps, but obviously a unique time during the pandemic, and I haven’t had my title read in front of fans yet. It’s finishing the story in the sense that I have my proper title reign with life [sic] fans there as I envisioned as a kid, even though it’s the fourth time I’m going to be World Heavyweight champion. I’ve been in a little dream since 2020 of taking that title back home, back to the UK, trading it around on an open-top tour bus.”

On how his college degree in criminology plays into his persona:

“I’m just telling the truth and providing evidence. People say, oh, he’s whining, he’s complaining. No, I’m telling the truth, I’m providing you with evidence…I provide evidence after evidence after evidence, and people just don’t want to see the truth.”