Drew McIntyre Reacts To Lyra Valkyria Becoming WWE NXT Women’s Champion

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TNT Sports on a number of topics including Lyra Valkyria defeating “The Man” Becky Lynch to become the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

McIntyre said, “I’ve still not had the chance to watch it. I’ve seen the highlights, so I’ve been reading about it and I can’t wait to watch it now. I went straight from Raw to an appearance in Orlando, to another appearance and barely got home just now before I head off internationally in about two hours. So I’ve been nonstop. But seeing that is very, very cool. I can’t imagine to know how Lyra feels right now, just wrestling. You know someone like Becky is someone she idolized, and it’s awesome to see. Just two women have an amazing match like that because it’s been the norm now, to see the females get such same opportunities if they have the talent. But two women from the same part of the world, from a little part of the world, you know where we’re from and doing such big things, so she should be very proud of herself. You know if Becky was willing to be part of that moment, it very much means she deserves it, and I can’t wait to watch it.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments below: