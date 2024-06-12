Drew McIntyre Reflects On His WWE Release 10 Years Later

“The Scottish Warrior” is looking back before moving forward to a big opportunity.

Ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Damian Priest in his hometown of Scotland at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event this weekend, Drew McIntyre took some time to reflect on his release from WWE.

On what marks the ten-year anniversary of the day he was released along with other talents from the company in 2014, McIntyre surfaced on social media to comment.

“Brodus Clay, Evan Bourne, Teddy Long, Curt Hawkins, and other WWE Superstars released,” McIntyre says in the video below. “That was 10 years ago today. I am one of the ‘other,’ not even in the picture here.”

“10 years ago, it was the best thing that happened to me because I ended up right back here in ICW, found myself as a performer, found myself as a man, grew business outside of WWE, and 10 years later, main eventing Clash at the Castle. Not bad for ‘other.’”

