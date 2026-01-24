Drew McIntyre Reveals Backstage Altercation With Fan

Being WWE Champion isn’t always about celebrations and title poses — sometimes it comes with unexpected chaos.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Drew McIntyre shared a wild backstage story involving a raffle-winning fan who took their passion a little too far.

According to McIntyre, he was asked by WWE officials to meet the fan backstage. Initially, he tried to pass the responsibility off to Cody Rhodes, joking that Rhodes was the safer choice. “He’s a big good guy,” McIntyre said. “I’m kind of controversial in-the-middle guy.”

Despite his hesitation, officials insisted — and McIntyre agreed. That’s when things escalated. “The guy came back and lunged at me and did say, ‘That’s Cody’s title!’” McIntyre recalled. “Swung at me and security had to get between us.”

Security quickly intervened, and McIntyre said he helped calm the fan down. Ultimately, the situation cooled enough for the two to take a photo together — championship included.

But McIntyre couldn’t resist leaning into the moment. “He was really, genuinely upset. It was great,” McIntyre said with a laugh. “As soon as we took the picture, he started mouthing off again. So I stepped back, moved the security guard between us, raised the title, and just went ‘Ah ha ha ha ha ha!’ and ran off.”

When the TMZ hosts suggested the fan should be banned from future WWE events, McIntyre pushed back. In his view, passionate fans — even intense ones — are part of what makes wrestling special.

He added that most fans eventually get swept up in the spectacle anyway. “And if they’re not,” McIntyre joked, “eventually Drew McIntyre takes off his kilt and they get very excited.”

Classic McIntyre — equal parts intimidating champion, master troll, and showman who knows exactly how to work a crowd, even behind the curtain.