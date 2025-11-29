Drew McIntyre Reveals Hilarious Accident That Created The Claymore Kick

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including the origin of his Claymore Kick finisher.

McIntyre said, “Oh, it’s wonderful. You know, I’m 6’8”, 280 pounds, and I love just kicking people in the face. The move came around by accident, actually. I created it when I was younger. I used to wear these tight leather pants when I was a kid, and I ran to kick somebody in the face, just a regular big boot. I realized the pants were going to split. I kicked up my other leg [and] hit my opponent on the face. The reason I did it [was] because my crotch was going to burst open in those tight leather pants. I’m Scottish. We don’t wear underwear. It could’ve been embarrassing. And that’s where the Claymore came from. And I developed it. It resulted in world title after world title after world title. And what I’m saying is, the secret to success is tight, tight, leather pants.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

