Drew McIntyre Says He Avoided WWE: Unreal Cameras During Filming

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Huge Pop! Radio about various topics, including his desire to avoid the WWE: Unreal cameras during the filming of the docuseries.

McIntyre said, “[When] Those cameras are around, I’m generally not near them. Let me put it that way.”

On his mentality of wanting to keep the mystery around wrestling:

“Of course [it is too much], because I’m from that generation and I was brought up and trained in Britain, the very old-school mentality, and, you know, I do believe in having some air of mystery.”

He continued, “At the same time, it’s uncharted waters. Maybe people, you know, will have a new respect for what we do, seeing just how chaotic it is, way more chaotic backstage than it is on the show. I know, me personally, it was not for me right now. Maybe in the future I’ll be more involved.”

