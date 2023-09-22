Drew McIntyre Says He Doesn’t Want WWE Title Shot Right Now

When Drew McIntyre fights for the WWE World Championship again, he wants there to be no doubt that he has earned the opportunity.

“The Scottish Warrior” recently appeared as a guest on Wrestle Binge at Sportskeeda for an interview, during which he explained why he doesn’t want to challenge for the world title in WWE just yet.

“The World Title. I don’t wanna challenge for it right away,” McIntyre said. “I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you’re only as good as you’ve been recently.”

McIntyre continued, “I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.