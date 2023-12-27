Drew McIntyre Scratches Big Item Off His WWE Bucket List

“The Scottish Warrior” can scratch another one off his bucket list.

Drew McIntyre took to social media after competing in the No DQ, No Count-out main event against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. on Tuesday night.

After the show, the WWE veteran revealed that headlining MSG was one of a handful of items on his bucket list, and after Tuesday night, he got to scratch that one off of the list.

“Win the Royal Rumble, Main Event WrestleMania, Become WWE Champion [and] Close out MSG,” McIntyre wrote. “Another one off the bucket list.”