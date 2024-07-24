Dustin Rhodes Wants Fans To Stop Using The Term “Jobber”

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and noted that he wants the fans to stop using the term “jobber” because it is disrespectful.

Rhodes wrote, “Please stop using the term ‘Jobber’. It is extremely disrespectful to everyone who is putting their bodies on the line each week. All of us are ‘Enhancement Talent’. We enhance each others careers. Show compassion to everyone that steps in this business and works hard enhancing others. #KeepSteppin”

You can check out Rhodes’ post below.