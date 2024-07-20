Early Preview For 7/26 Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Omaha, NE.

The lineup for the July 26 episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

WWE officially announced a tag-team title gauntlet match, a women’s tag-team bout and a men’s singles match for the show scheduled for next Friday night, July 26, which is being taped tonight in Omaha, Nebraska after the live 7/19 episode on FOX.

The 7/26 show will feature a WWE Tag-Team Championships No. 1 Contender Gauntlet with The Street Profits, Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin, The Bloodline, Legado Del Fantasma, Pretty Deadly and The O.C. to determine who will challenge #DIY next for the gold.

Additionally, the 7/26 show from Omaha will feature LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, as well as “Queen” Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Michin.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.