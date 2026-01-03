Early Projections For AEW Worlds End 2025 PPV

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW is expected to end 2025 on a high note, with the upcoming event, Worlds End, projected to deliver its strongest pay-per-view performance since AEW All In.

Meltzer noted that estimates indicate Worlds End will deliver results similar to or slightly better than Full Gear, which had approximately 140,000 buys.

This would place it among the company’s top-performing events of the year from a business perspective.

After the show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan described the early streaming performance of Worlds End as “very good,” especially on platforms like HBO Max. Meltzer mentioned that industry sources monitoring combined cable and digital numbers supported this assessment.

Two individuals familiar with the overall figures said it would perform as well as, or slightly better than, Full Gear.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that some early television metrics appeared to be down, though similar decreases were observed around last year’s Full Gear. He suggested that holiday reporting delays may have contributed to this decline.

In contrast, Google search activity fell by 41% in the United States and 28% worldwide. However, other indicators indicated steady fan engagement.

Meltzer also highlighted that live attendance told a more favorable story, with Worlds End drawing 8,968 fans—surpassing the 8,660 who attended All Out at the same venue in 2024.

Khan confirmed that the event was “clean as a sellout” hours before it started. Although the final setup allowed for just over 9,000 seats, Meltzer noted that the final figure was close enough to consider it a sellout reasonably.