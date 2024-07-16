Early WWE Raw Lineup For 7/22

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw from Dayton, Ohio, a big return and two matches were announced for next Monday night’s show.

On tap for the Monday, July 22 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is the return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Additionally, Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville, as well as Alpha Academy & Xavier Woods vs. The Final Testament was announced for the 7/22 show.

