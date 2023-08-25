EC3 Says Match With Tyrus Will Be Greatest In NWA History

Pro wrestling veteran EC3 recently spoke with Interstate 70 Sports on a number of topics including how his NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match against Tyrus at NWA 75 will be the greatest match in company history.

EC3 said, “I don’t think it’s going to be one of the greatest matches in NWA history. I know it’s going to be the greatest match in NWA history. Why do I know that? I’ve foreseen it, I’ve manifested it. Great is in people’s opinion. In my estimation, the greatest moment and match in NWA history will be myself defeating the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion to become the Worlds Heavyweight Champion.”

EC3 also spoke about how people will make an argument that the greatest match in NWA history would be a match involving WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair or Ricky Steamboat, but he believes the greatest match in NWA history will be him defeating Tyrus at NWA 75.

“It’s pretty simple. I know people want to argue for guys like Flair [Ric Flair] or Steamboat [Ricky Steamboat] or whatever. In my estimation, the greatest match in NWA history will be me defeating Tyrus at NWA 75. Simple.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



