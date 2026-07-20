ECW Original “The Equalizer” Paul Bykow Passes Away

According to PWInsider.com, ECW original Paul Bykow, known to many fans as The Equalizer, has recently passed away, though details regarding his passing are not yet available.

Bykow initially entered ECW through his friendship with Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch, making his debut in 1998 as a bodyguard for Lance Wright. He also performed as a part of Danny Doring’s entourage during his time with the company.

After leaving ECW, Bykow showcased his talents in various promotions across New Jersey, including National Wrestling Superstars in the 2000s. His final match took place in 2013, when he and Jeff Noyze faced Balls Mahoney and Johnny Ringo at FWF in Barnegat, New Jersey. He had made an appearance at a GCW event in the state a few weeks ago.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Paul Bykow.