Eddie Kingston On Critical Acclaim His Backstage AEW Promos Have Been Receiving

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Mad King” was asked about the critical acclaim his backstage promos after AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches have been receiving.

“I heard someone call them promos,” Kingston said. “I didn’t like that. To me, promos are the fake stuff. I’m a reactionary and emotional fighter, and I say what’s on my mind.”

He continued, “I love that they grab us right after the match. That’s when the adrenaline is pumping. Emotion is what this sport is all about.”

