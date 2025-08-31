El Grande Americano Announced For AAA Alianzas TV Tapings

Lucha Libre AAA has announced that WWE star El Grande Americano will participate in their TV tapings next month.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Americano will face El Fiscal during the Alianzas TV tapings on Sunday, September 7.

Below is the updated lineup for AAA’s Alianzas tapings:

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra (c) vs. Lola Vice and Lince Dorado

* AAA World Trios Championship Match: Psycho Circus (Panic Clown, Murder Clown and Dave The Clown) (c) vs. Tokyo Bad Boys (Takuma, Kento and Nobu San)

* La Parka vs. Mecha Wolf

* El Grande Americano vs. El Fiscal