Elijah Calls His WrestleMania Moment With John Cena A Career Highlight

Former WWE star Elijah recently spoke with Monopoly Events on a number of topics including being able to compete with John Cena on a number of occasions on live TV.

Elijah said, “John Cena has been so good to me throughout my entire career. So many behind-the-scenes things that maybe I’ll get into one day, in a book or a video or something like that, where John Cena has just been so good to me. I’ve wrestled him a lot of times on…a few times on television, a lot of times on live events.”

On how his WrestleMania moment with Cena was a career highlight:

“To be able to have the Doctor of Thuganomics moment, at WrestleMania, to know what that meant to the fans too, to see him in his original persona, [to] see me up there, to do that at Met Life Stadium in front of…I don’t know, 80,000 people or something like that? And then that night, I don’t know if many remember, the other Elias’ were involved as I was playing piano, playing the drums, and then I played guitar. So…there’s a lot of levels to me here. And on that night, I just got to do a lot of cool things. And like I said, it’s kind of like a career highlight. WrestleMania, John Cena, he’s the Doctor of Thuganomics. Cool stuff.”

