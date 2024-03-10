Elijah On Ezekiel: “He Is Still Recovering”

Former WWE star Elijah recently spoke with Monopoly Events on a number of topics including Ezekiel.

Elijah said, “Everybody wants to know how’s Zeke doing. That’s everybody’s main concern, it seems. For everybody out there, he’s still recovering. We’re still hoping for a solid recovery one of these days. I know in his heart, he’d love to be back out there in front of all the fans that fell in love with Zeke. But in the meantime, he’s on the road to recovery.”

You can check out Elijah’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)