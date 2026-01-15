Elio LeFleur Comments On Upcoming WWE NXT Debut

Elio LeFleur is set to make his WWE NXT debut on next week’s show, where he will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

This announcement follows a series of vignettes featuring LeFleur that have recently aired during NXT.

On Tuesday’s show, Page approached General Manager Ava to inquire about his opponent in the qualifying match for the six-man ladder match that will determine the new NXT Champion. Instead, Ava informed Page that he will be defending the North American Championship against LeFleur next Tuesday.

LeFleur recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts about his upcoming NXT debut.

LeFleur wrote, “The wait is over. NXT DEBUT. NEXT WEEK. NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP.”

LeFleur earned a WWE contract after a successful tryout in March 2025, and the company announced his signing in October. The French pro wrestler had his first match as a WWE talent at an NXT live event in November 2025 and has since been regularly featured in live events.

He also competed at AAA’s Alianzas event on November 28, where he faced Jack Cartwheel and Chris Carter in a three-way match to determine the number one contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Recently, he battled Ethan Page for the North American Title during a house show in Davenport, Florida, last Friday.