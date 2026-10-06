Enzo Amore Clarifies AEW Criticism, Takes Issue With Timing Of Maven Interview

Former WWE star Enzo Amore has clarified comments he made about AEW while taking issue with the timing of their release.

During an interview with Maven Huffman that was recorded in 2025, Enzo criticized the way backstage conflicts within AEW had become public. “F*ck AEW for all the p*ssy ass fighting that they do over there and letting it leak and sh*t. We are some badasses that you got to keep some credibility in that locker room.”

Following the video’s publication, Enzo took to Twitter/X to provide context surrounding when the interview was conducted. He also criticized its release in the aftermath of AEW’s tribute show for PAC. “I talked to Maven in March of 2025. He waited to come off the heels of a beautiful tribute show for PAC to post the interview. I thought the tribute show was absolute class. Everyone who paid tribute, thank you for honoring Ben. I’m still grieving, Maven is clearly not.”

A message posted in the comments section of Maven’s interview offered a different timeline, stating that the footage was recorded in May 2025 and explaining why it had remained unreleased for more than a year. “Hey guys. We filmed this video with Enzo back in May 2025. Originally, we had him react to the infamous Simon Gotch interview in which Simon buried Enzo. However, after we finished filming, Enzo texted me and asked us to cut that part.

Without that reaction, we decided not to release it. However, after I shared the story in another video, many of you asked us to release whatever we could. Since last Friday’s video was shorter, we figured, why not? Hope you guys enjoy.”

While Enzo recalled speaking with Maven in March 2025, the statement accompanying the interview says the footage was filmed in May of that year. Both accounts make clear that Enzo’s AEW comments were recorded well before PAC’s death and the subsequent tribute show.