Epic WrestlePalooza Cold Open Package To Kick Off WWE On ESPN Era

WWE WrestlePalooza takes place tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, marking the official launch of the WWE on ESPN era.

The premium live event will be headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is set to open the show.

Other featured bouts include CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in mixed tag action, The Usos vs. The Vision, and IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer to crown a new WWE Women’s World Champion.

In advance of tonight’s historic card, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the cold open video package that will start the broadcast.

“Sports is entertainment. Always has been, always will be,” Levesque wrote in the caption. “WrestlePalooza is streaming LIVE TONIGHT 7ET/4PT on the ESPN App.”