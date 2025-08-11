Eric Bischoff And CM Punk Make Peace At WWE RAW Hulk Hogan Tribute

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared the story of his first in-person meeting with CM Punk, which took place at WWE’s recent Monday Night Raw tribute to the late Hulk Hogan.

Bischoff and Punk have traded public barbs for years, with Bischoff criticizing Punk’s attitude and comments about Hogan in the past, while Punk has often fired back with sharp retorts.

Despite the long-running tension, the two had never met face-to-face until the Hogan tribute in Detroit.

Bischoff revealed he took the opportunity to address their past issues directly: “I said, ‘Man, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I’ve said some pretty stupid sh*t. Just want you to know I’m glad to have an opportunity to meet you in person.’ I’ll give you my half of the conversation, and he can do with that what he wants.”

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Punk’s reaction and honesty, noting the encounter left him with a newfound respect: “His reaction, the approach, the honesty is what made me a CM Punk fan. He’s a very honest guy… When you actually get to know the person behind the character, you’d be surprised at just how solid some of these athletes are. They’re solid human beings.”

When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if the somber nature of the Hogan tribute led to them putting their “swords down,” Bischoff said it was more about finally meeting in person: “I don’t think it was that. I think it was… here’s a guy that I never met in person up until that point.”

Fans can hear the full story on the 83 Weeks podcast below.