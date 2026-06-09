Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Eric Bischoff Reveals Talks With Chad Gable About Real American Freestyle

By
James Hetfield
-
Chad Gable in WWE
Chad Gable | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President discussed various topics on his 83 Weeks podcast, including the possibility of WWE star Chad Gable appearing and wrestling for his amateur wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle.

Bischoff said, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that Chad Gable is a phenomenal, phenomenal amateur wrestler and is kind of sniffing around Real American Freestyle, just throwing it out there. We’re talking about it. There’s some contractual issues that can kind of make that difficult [when trying to get WWE names over to RAF], but we’re having discussions and relatively serious ones. So I think it’s just a matter of time. But also, I’m not going to mention any names, but I was having a conversation not too long ago with someone we all know, and [they’re] very excited about what we’re doing at Real American Freestyle. Again, comes from a collegiate amateur wrestling background.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved