Eric Bischoff Reveals Talks With Chad Gable About Real American Freestyle

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President discussed various topics on his 83 Weeks podcast, including the possibility of WWE star Chad Gable appearing and wrestling for his amateur wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle.

Bischoff said, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that Chad Gable is a phenomenal, phenomenal amateur wrestler and is kind of sniffing around Real American Freestyle, just throwing it out there. We’re talking about it. There’s some contractual issues that can kind of make that difficult [when trying to get WWE names over to RAF], but we’re having discussions and relatively serious ones. So I think it’s just a matter of time. But also, I’m not going to mention any names, but I was having a conversation not too long ago with someone we all know, and [they’re] very excited about what we’re doing at Real American Freestyle. Again, comes from a collegiate amateur wrestling background.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)