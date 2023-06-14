Eric Bischoff Speculates How MJF Would Perform In AEW, Talks “Bidding War Of 2024”

“The Bidding War of 2024.”

It’s coming soon.

And Tony Khan better bring his check book with him.

Eric Bischoff recently appeared as a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show at MMAFighting.com and explained how he feels MJF is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the talent in All Elite Wrestling.

According to Bischoff, Khan needs to do everything possible to re-sign him when his deal with AEW expires in 2024.

“I think the world of MJF as a talent,” Bischoff said. “I like him as a person. I’ve crossed paths with him a number of times, and I can’t say enough great things about his talent. I don’t know what MJF’s goals are. We’ve never had that kind of a conversation, but if I’m Tony Khan, I’m gonna work pretty hard to keep MJF on my roster. I’m gonna have to because if you look at that roster, there’s not a lot of other talents that are anywhere close to MJF in terms of overall ability and connection [to the crowd]. There’s a lot of great wrestlers there, athletes, there are. Chris Jericho, he’s in the down side of his career. He’s 53, 54 years old. Bryan Danielson, he’s kind of a part-timer at this stage of his life. But if you look at the younger crop of regularly featured talent that you have in AEW, three-quarters of them could walk through any mall in America, and nobody would know who they are. MJF stands out. He’s gotten himself here. So I’d do whatever I had to do to keep him.”

If MJF does end up in WWE, Bischoff thinks he’s more than good enough to transition to their style of business.

“He’s awful smart, so yeah. You have to be smart,” he said. “You can’t go in there, 24 years old thinking you’re God’s gift to the wrestling industry with a chip on your shoulder. I don’t think that’s really MJF, that’s the MJF that he wants you to see, but I have had enough conversation with him to know that he’s really, really, really smart, and my guess is he’s smart enough to be able to easily move on to that WWE roster if that’s what he chooses to do.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.