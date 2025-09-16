Eric Young Reveals Why He Stopped Pitching Ideas In WWE

TNA Wrestling star Eric Young recently spoke with Developmentally Speaking about various topics. He discussed how he pitched several ideas during his time in WWE while on the main roster from 2019 to 2020.

Young mentioned that he stopped pitching ideas after observing one of his concepts being given to another talent.

Young said, “I had pitched some really cool ideas, they ended up stealing one of them and using them for other people. I’m not going to get into that, that made me stop pitching ideas because if they’re just going to take them and give them to other people, there’s no sense of me wasting my breath.”

