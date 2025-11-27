ESPN President Calls WWE Collaboration ‘Fantastic’ As WrestleMania Nears

ESPN President Burke Magnus recently discussed various topics with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, including the partnership between ESPN and WWE.

Magnus said, “It’s gone great so far. We’re very familiar with Nick Khan and the team over there. We’ve had engagement with them for years in much smaller ways. They are fantastic to work with. They really hustle on behalf of their property. Those appearances don’t just happen unless you have a league to make those people available. The superstars are highly engaged in promoting themselves, the broader WWE, and their stories.”

On how well the partnership is going so far:

“It’s been really good so far. We’re looking forward to WrestleMania this year, which would be our first. We’ve had two PLEs to date, one was in the Middle East, so it was on an off-hour. WrestlePalooza was new. Survivor Series this weekend is going to be a really good measuring stick for how it’s going. In terms of the interaction between the team at WWE and us, it’s been great.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)