Ethan Page Didn’t Think His Call To Join WWE NXT Was Real

WWE star “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared on Talk’n Shop to talk about a number of topics including how he didn’t think the call he received to join the company was real at first.

Page said, “I ended up being able to leave, thank you for that.” “After that, I got a random phone call on a layover and I was like, ‘This is not real.’ They’re like, ‘Yes it is, here’s the offer, does that sound good?’ I was like, ‘Yes’ and they hung up. Then someone else called me right after and they’re like, ‘Did you just speak to so and so?’ Yes. ‘Okay, we’re gonna need this, this, this, this, this, this and then we’ll have everything sent over to you.’ I was like, wait a second, that was a real phone call that just happened?”

“It was me flying home from Winnipeg to go work for Sami Callihan in Dayton, Ohio. I had to like fly to Detroit and then pick up my car and drive three hours and I was dreading it. Then I went to do a show and I gotta keep it secret and I got to see all of the boys again before I took off, a bunch of the IMPACT guys were there that I got to see. It was cold and out of nowhere, crazy.”

