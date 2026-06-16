Ex-WWE Star Addresses CM Punk Steroid Speculation And Physique Changes

Stevie Richards has shared his thoughts on the recent online speculation surrounding CM Punk’s noticeably improved physique, making it clear that he is not accusing Punk of anything while acknowledging that only Punk and any medical professionals involved would know the truth.

The topic was discussed on a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show alongside co-host James Romero.

The conversation stemmed from fan-circulated photos and videos showing Punk looking significantly more muscular during his hiatus from WWE television. Punk has been absent from WWE programming since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, fueling discussion among fans about his physical transformation.

Richards admitted that his initial reaction to the viral image was skepticism.

He said he initially thought the photo had been altered or generated by artificial intelligence and joked that seeing Punk’s physique made him question his own conditioning. However, Richards quickly emphasized that he was not making any accusations and believes people should be free to make their own choices regarding their health and fitness. “Everybody has a choice: live the life you want to live.”

Richards’ comments echoed those recently made by Ryback, who publicly defended Punk against steroid accusations.

In a social media post, Ryback argued that nobody truly knows what Punk may or may not be doing except Punk himself and any doctors involved. He added that Punk’s transformation could be explained by factors such as improved training, nutrition, recovery, sleep, and consistency. Ryback also noted that medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy or hormone replacement therapy should not be stigmatized if someone is using it to address legitimate health concerns.

Richards and Romero also discussed comments made by former AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth, who appeared to take a subtle jab at Punk on social media. Without mentioning Punk by name, Nemeth mocked straight-edge wrestlers who claim not to put anything into their bodies “except PEDs,” a remark many fans interpreted as a reference to Punk.

The situation is notable given the history between Punk and Nemeth dating back to their time together in AEW, including legal issues that were later moved into private arbitration.

Beyond Punk specifically, Richards used the discussion to address broader conversations about performance-enhancing substances in wrestling. He pointed out that wrestlers are frequently questioned about steroids while other substances, such as human growth hormone, are rarely discussed despite their long history in the industry.

Richards also shared personal insight into his own experiences with hormone-related discussions.

He revealed that he once considered testosterone replacement therapy after learning that his testosterone levels were on the lower side, but ultimately decided against it. Richards cited concerns about long-term dependence and admitted that his dislike of needles also played a role in the decision.

At the same time, he stressed that there is a significant difference between medically supervised hormone treatment and abuse of performance-enhancing substances. “I generally care about his health,” Richards said when discussing Punk, noting that the long-term effects of many substances remain imperfectly understood.

Romero concluded the discussion by emphasizing what both hosts viewed as the most honest answer regarding the speculation. “No one knows, and if he is doing something, who cares?”

As of now, Punk has not publicly addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his physique, and there is no evidence supporting the various theories circulating online. What remains clear is that his physical appearance during his WWE absence has become one of the more talked-about topics among wrestling fans in recent weeks.