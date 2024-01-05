Favorites And Betting Odds For MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2024

Here are the current favorites and betting odds for the upcoming MLW Kings Of Colosseum show on January 6th, 2024.

The favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. The betting odds are from BetOnline:

Singles Match

Love Doug -160 vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin +120

MLW National Openweight Championship Match AKIRA -200 vs. Rickey Shane Page (c) +150



MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match

Janai Kai (c) -1000 vs. Hyper Misao +500