Favorites And Betting Odds For MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2024

Here are the current favorites and betting odds for the upcoming MLW Kings Of Colosseum show on January 6th, 2024.
The favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. The betting odds are from BetOnline:
Singles Match
Love Doug -160 vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin +120
MLW National Openweight Championship Match
AKIRA -200 vs. Rickey Shane Page (c) +150
MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship Match
Janai Kai (c) -1000 vs. Hyper Misao +500
MLW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Second Gear Crew (c) -120 vs. World Titan Federation -120
Singles Match
Matt Riddle -400 vs. Jacob Fatu +250
MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Alex Kane (c) -5000 vs. Richard Holliday (no current line)
MLW TV Taping Singles Match
Satoshi Kojima -160 vs. Sami Callihan +120