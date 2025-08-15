MLW Announces New Date For Chicago Return

MLW issued the following:

MLW Reschedules Chicago Event for February 7, 2026

CHICAGO, IL — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that its highly anticipated return to Chicago has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Cicero Stadium.

All tickets previously purchased for the original November date will be honored for the new date. Fans unable to attend on the new date may request a full refund via Eventbrite.

For any questions or concerns regarding the new date, fans are encouraged to contact [email protected] so the team can address them directly.

MLW sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this change may cause but promises an unforgettable night of action-packed wrestling when MLW storms into Cicero Stadium on February 7.

MLW President Cesar Duran has vowed to bring a “stacked super card” to Chicago as a thank you to fans for their understanding.

Tickets for the rescheduled event are now available at LuchaTickets.com.

A full lineup of talent and matches will be revealed in the coming weeks.

